Danone says will continue local production in Russia of essential dairy and infant nutrition products
- Country:
- France
French food group Danone said on Wednesday that it will continue its local production in Russia of essential dairy and infant nutrition products.
It added that it has ceased all other imports and exports (Evian, Alpro…) and ceased all investments, including advertising, brand activations and consumer promotions in Russia and that it is taking no cash, dividends or profits from its Russian business.
Nestle said on Wednesday it will halt the sale of several non-essential products including KitKat candy bars and Nesquik chocolate mix in Russia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
S.Korea wins exemption on U.S. licence requirement for some Russia exports
Russian, Belarusian hackers target Ukraine in phishing, Google says
TOP WRAP 13-Russia warns on oil import ban as little progress is made at Ukraine talks
EXPLAINER-How sanctions against Russia are battering the global aviation industry