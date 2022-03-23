Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy urges French firms to 'stop sponsoring the Russian war machine'

French companies including carmaker Renault and retailer Auchan must leave the Russian market, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told French lawmakers on Wednesday. "Renault, Auchan, Leroy Merlin must stop being sponsors of the Russian war machine, stop financing the murder of children and women, of rape," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 20:27 IST
Ukraine's Zelenskiy urges French firms to 'stop sponsoring the Russian war machine'

French companies including carmaker Renault and retailer Auchan must leave the Russian market, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told French lawmakers on Wednesday.

"Renault, Auchan, Leroy Merlin must stop being sponsors of the Russian war machine, stop financing the murder of children and women, of rape," he said. "French companies must leave the Russian market." Renault was not immediately available for comment. It said earlier on Wednesday that it was considering again suspending production by its Moscow plant because of logistics issues.

Privately owned retailer Auchan declined to comment. Last week a spokesperson said earlier criticism by Zelenskiy over the group's continued presence in Russia was "extremely surprising". Leroy Merlin, which belongs to the same group as Auchan, also declined to comment.

French companies that have come under hefty criticism for still operating in Russia also include energy giant Total and food group Danone. Zelenskiy did not name them but asked French firms in general to leave Russia. Seated at a desk in his trademark khaki T-shirt, Zelenskiy received a standing ovation from French lawmakers. At his request they observed a minute of silence in tribute to the victims of the war.

Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" to disarm and "denazify" Ukraine. Ukraine and Western allies call this a baseless pretext for a war of choice that has raised fears of wider conflict in Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022