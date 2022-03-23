Govt committed to make J-K power surplus in four years: Sinha

The government is committed to making Jammu and Kashmir power surplus in the next four years as the electricity generation capacity in the union territory is set to be doubled in the coming three years, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday.

Speaking after the inauguration of 42 Transmission and Distribution projects executed by Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department (JKPDD), worth Rs 357 crores, in Anantnag, Sinha said J-K was able to harness only 3,500 MW of electricity in the last 70 years, but the power generation capacity in the union territory is set to be doubled in the next three years and trebled in seven years.

"To address the current power deficit, we have initiated a large-scale capacity augmentation programme. In the 70 years, J-K was able to harness only 3500 MW, and now generation capacity is set to be doubled in three years and trebled in seven years," Sinha said.

The Lt Governor said that the newly executed power projects will substantially improve the power supply in all ten districts of the Kashmir Division.

"I believe the operationalisation of these augmented facilities will ensure all-round development in the region," he added.

In August 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation of a developed and progressive J-K and the UT administration ensured the access to basic necessities of quality roads, electricity and water on priority basis, he said.

Speaking about the reforms introduced by the government, the Lt Governor highlighted the initiatives taken to strengthen and improve J-K's power infrastructure which had remained dilapidated for the last several decades.

"Our AT&C losses are high and it is our social obligation to make power a self-sustaining, fast-growing sector of J&K," he said.

Sinha said the Transmission and Distribution projects worth Rs 2000 crore are being completed and an additional amount of Rs 6000 crore has been allocated by the central government to strengthen the Sub-Transmission and Distribution network across the UT. This will help the administration to bridge the basic infrastructural gap between cities and villages, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor said the aim of the administration is to provide quality electricity to all citizens and businesses. These augmented facilities will address the important need of the growing economy. Since August 2019, Sinha said, 3806 MVA has been added to the total capacity as compared to the 8394 MVA capacity achieved in seven decades.

Once the prestigious Ladakh- Jammu Kashmir- Punjab transmission line project gets the final nod by the central government, there will be no dearth of power availability in J-K, he added.

The Lt Governor reiterated Government's commitment to make the UT power surplus in the next four years, and urged people to be equal partners in this transformative journey.

Every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir is a participant in the process of nation-building and their contribution to socio-economic development and progress in every sector is invaluable, he said. I appeal to the people to support the efforts of the administration by installing smart meters to reduce power theft and enabling government to provide 24x7 quality power supply to all the consumers across the region, the Lt Governor added.

