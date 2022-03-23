India has renewed commitments, intentions to end TB by 2025: President Kovind

On the eve of World Tuberculosis Day, President Ram Nath Kovind said that India has renewed its commitments and intentions to end TB by 2025. In his message, President Kovind said, "I am happy to note that World Tuberculosis Day is observed every year on March 24, to commemorate the anniversary of Dr Robert Koch's discovery of the Tuberculosis (TB) bacteria in 1882."

The President also informed that the theme of World Tuberculosis Day this year is "It's Time". "Consistent with the spirit of this theme, India has renewed its commitments and intentions to end TB by 2025, five years ahead of the global targets. This is an ambitious timeline and, given our motivation to eliminate the disease, it is achievable," President Kovind said.

The President of India further urged all stakeholders to come together to achieve a TB-free India and "re-dedicate ourselves towards achieving this goal". (ANI)

