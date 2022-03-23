Left Menu

EU leaders may discuss Moscow's demand for gas payments in roubles - official

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 23-03-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 21:32 IST
EU leaders may discuss Moscow's demand for gas payments in roubles - official
European Union leaders may discuss Russia's demand that "unfriendly" countries pay in roubles for Russian gas sales at a two-day summit in Brussels starting on Thursday, a senior EU official said.

"This can be discussed," the official said, adding that leaders may assess whether Moscow's request would threaten the effectiveness of EU sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

