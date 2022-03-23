EU leaders may discuss Moscow's demand for gas payments in roubles - official

European Union leaders may discuss Russia's demand that "unfriendly" countries pay in roubles for Russian gas sales at a two-day summit in Brussels starting on Thursday, a senior EU official said.

"This can be discussed," the official said, adding that leaders may assess whether Moscow's request would threaten the effectiveness of EU sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

