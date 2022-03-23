Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin orders CB-CID probe into Virudhunagar sexual assault case, assures maximum punishment

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday ordered a crime branch-criminal investigation department (CB-CID) probe after a 22-year old Dalit woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by eight persons, including four juveniles, for several months. In the Assembly today, the Chief Minister said that the investigation into the Virudhunagar sexual assault case is going to be an example for quick action in such cases against women and this would be a lesson to those who commit such crimes.

Speaking in the Assembly today, Stalin said, "Four persons, connected with the sexual assault on a 22-year-old woman in Virudhunagar, have been arrested within 24 hours of registering the case. Four more have been sent to juvenile home. The case has been transferred to CBCID." "CBCID Superintendent Mutharasi has been appointed as Special Officer for investigating this case. Chargesheet will be filed within 60 days and a case will be taken to the special court to ensure maximum punishment to those involved in the crime," he said in the State Assembly today.

The Chief Minister said that he has instructed the Director-General of Police to personally monitor the investigation as a model case. "Definitely, the investigation into this issue will not be like that of Pollachi sexual assault case," said Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. "The investigation into the Virudhunagar sexual assault case is going to be an example for quick action in such cases against women and this would be a lesson to those who commit such crimes. Just wait and see how it unfolds," he added.

A 22-year old Dalit woman was sexually assaulted by eight persons, including four juveniles, for several months. The accused threatened to share her assault video on social media. The police has registered a case and further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

