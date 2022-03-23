Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin orders CB-CID probe into Virudhunagar sexual assault case, assures maximum punishment

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday ordered a crime branch-criminal investigation department (CB-CID) probe after a 22-year old Dalit woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by eight persons, including four juveniles, for several months.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 23-03-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 21:55 IST
Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin orders CB-CID probe into Virudhunagar sexual assault case, assures maximum punishment
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday ordered a crime branch-criminal investigation department (CB-CID) probe after a 22-year old Dalit woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by eight persons, including four juveniles, for several months. In the Assembly today, the Chief Minister said that the investigation into the Virudhunagar sexual assault case is going to be an example for quick action in such cases against women and this would be a lesson to those who commit such crimes.

Speaking in the Assembly today, Stalin said, "Four persons, connected with the sexual assault on a 22-year-old woman in Virudhunagar, have been arrested within 24 hours of registering the case. Four more have been sent to juvenile home. The case has been transferred to CBCID." "CBCID Superintendent Mutharasi has been appointed as Special Officer for investigating this case. Chargesheet will be filed within 60 days and a case will be taken to the special court to ensure maximum punishment to those involved in the crime," he said in the State Assembly today.

The Chief Minister said that he has instructed the Director-General of Police to personally monitor the investigation as a model case. "Definitely, the investigation into this issue will not be like that of Pollachi sexual assault case," said Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. "The investigation into the Virudhunagar sexual assault case is going to be an example for quick action in such cases against women and this would be a lesson to those who commit such crimes. Just wait and see how it unfolds," he added.

A 22-year old Dalit woman was sexually assaulted by eight persons, including four juveniles, for several months. The accused threatened to share her assault video on social media. The police has registered a case and further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
IBM launches new cloud service to help bizs protect data across multiple clouds

IBM launches new cloud service to help bizs protect data across multiple clo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022