Take state govt schemes to people: Dotasra to Cong workers

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-03-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 22:07 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@GovindDotasra)
Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday called upon party workers to take all major schemes of the state government to people.

Dotasra was addressing a review meeting of the party's membership drive at the state Congress office here.

He said the chief minister presented a historic budget, in which all sections of society, including farmers, youth, women, students and the Dalits have been benefitted. Dotasra said, ''The chief minister has discharged his responsibility by presenting a splendid budget and implementing public welfare schemes.'' ''Now, it is the responsibility of the office-bearers of the Congress that the benefits of major schemes reach each and everyone,'' he said.

He said if all Congress workers discharge the responsibility given by the organisation, then no force will be able to stop the Congress from repeating its government in the state in the 2023 Assembly polls.

