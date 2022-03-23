Left Menu

Demand for rouble gas payments is contract breach -Germany

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-03-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 22:49 IST
  • Germany

Russian President Vladimir Putin's demand for gas supplies to be paid in roubles is a breach of the delivery contracts, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday.

The minister also told a news conference he would discuss with European partners a possible answer to Moscow's announcement about gas payments, which are customarily made in dollars.

