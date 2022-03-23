Left Menu

Rajasthan leaders react to Sanyam Lodha's 'slaves of Gandhi-Nehru family' remark

Reacting to Sanyam Lodha's remark 'slaves of Gandhi-Nehru family', Babulal Nagar an Independent MLA from Rajasthan on Wednesday stated that he would give his life for Congress and Sonia Gandhi.

Babulal Nagar (Left) and Bhanwar Singh Bhati (Right). Image Credit: ANI
Reacting to Sanyam Lodha's remark 'slaves of Gandhi-Nehru family', Babulal Nagar an Independent MLA from Rajasthan on Wednesday stated that he would give his life for Congress and Sonia Gandhi. Nagar, who is also an advisor to the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "Congress party is like my mother and Sonia Gandhi is an idol of sacrifice. I will give my life for Congress and Sonia Gandhi."

Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Rajasthan Minister of State for Power said, "The Gandhi family contributed immensely for the Independence of our country as well as the development of the country after Independence. Indira Gandhi was martyred for the country." Bhati added, "Congress party is playing the role of opposition in the country. We are all working under the leadership of the Gandhi family."

He added that Sanyam Lodha should be asked to give clarification on his statement. Sanyam Lodha, who is also an adviser to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, made the statement in the Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday, "Yes, we are slaves of the Gandhi-Nehru family and we will remain their slaves till their last breath." (ANI)

