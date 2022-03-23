Left Menu

U.S., Europe to address energy issues on Friday -White House

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2022 00:05 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 23:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The United States and Europe on Friday will address energy issues amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Wednesday.

Sullivan, speaking as U.S. President Joe Biden traveled to Europe for a NATO summit on Ukraine, said Washington will look for ways to increase liquified natural gas supplies to Europe in the coming weeks, adding that reducing European dependence on Russian gas has been the subject of intense discussion.

He did not give further details but said the United States would have more to say on the subject along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

