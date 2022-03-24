Madeleine Albright, former U.S. secretary of state, dies at 84
Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2022 00:08 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 00:08 IST
Madeleine Albright, who fled the Nazis as a child in her native Czechoslovakia during World War Two but rose to become the first female U.S. secretary of state and, in her later years, a pop culture feminist icon, has died at the age of 84, her family said.
Albright, a tough-talking diplomat in an administration that hesitated to involve itself in the two biggest foreign policy crises of the 1990s - the genocides in Rwanda and Bosnia-Herzegovina.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nazis
- Bosnia-Herzegovina
- World War Two
- Rwanda
- U.S.
- Czechoslovakia
Advertisement