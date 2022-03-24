Left Menu

Maha: 60,000 customers face power outage in parts of Pimpri Chinchwad due to cat

Some areas in Pimpri Chinchwad city near Pune in Maharashtra experienced a power outage for hours on Wednesday after a cat climbed on transmission equipment causing a technical fault, officials from the state power utility said, adding that 60,000 consumers were inconvenienced.The power outage occurred in Bhosari, Akurdi, and surrounding areas in Pimpri Chinchwad at 6 AM.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 24-03-2022 00:12 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 00:11 IST
Maha: 60,000 customers face power outage in parts of Pimpri Chinchwad due to cat
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Some areas in Pimpri Chinchwad city near Pune in Maharashtra experienced a power outage for hours on Wednesday after a cat climbed on transmission equipment causing a technical fault, officials from the state power utility said, adding that 60,000 consumers were inconvenienced.

The power outage occurred in Bhosari, Akurdi, and surrounding areas in Pimpri Chinchwad at 6 AM. The power supply resumed at around 2 PM. ''A cat entered into a 22 KV yard of a transformer in Bhosari on Wednesday morning following which areas like Bhosari, Akurdi and surrounding localities experienced the power outage,'' an MSEDCL official said. An MSEDCL release said that the cat climbed on power equipment, which caused a technical fault. The cat, however, died.

The power outage affected at least 60,000 consumers. The official said that the power supply was restored due to the efforts of officials using alternative power sub-stations.PTI SPK NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Maha: Complainant wants to remove name of Raj CM Ashok Gehlot's son from cheating case

Maha: Complainant wants to remove name of Raj CM Ashok Gehlot's son from che...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022