Left Menu

Cuba says fuel shortages due to spike in demand, troubles at power plant

Cuba's government said on Wednesday a spike in demand for fuel, caused in part by the failure of the country's largest power plant last week, had led to fuel shortfalls at service stations nationwide, prompting hours-long queues for gasoline. Lines of cars, buses, trucks and motorcycles as long as a kilometer formed at gas stations in Cuba's capital this week, piling fresh frustration atop a biting economic crisis that has already left food and medicine in short supply across the island.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2022 00:38 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 00:38 IST
Cuba says fuel shortages due to spike in demand, troubles at power plant

Cuba's government said on Wednesday a spike in demand for fuel, caused in part by the failure of the country's largest power plant last week, had led to fuel shortfalls at service stations nationwide, prompting hours-long queues for gasoline.

Lines of cars, buses, trucks and motorcycles as long as a kilometer formed at gas stations in Cuba's capital this week, piling fresh frustration atop a biting economic crisis that has already left food and medicine in short supply across the island. Ruling Communist Party newspaper Granma said Cupet, the national fuel distributor, had been forced to deliver more gas and diesel recently to service stations as well as the country's backup system of smaller generation plants called into action after the Antonio Guiteras power plant broke down last week.

"The distribution of diesel and gasoline to service centers in the country has been affected in recent days due, among other causes, to an increase in demand," reported Granma. The Antonio Guiteras plant came back online Tuesday.

Cupet said it continues to make "enormous efforts to guarantee the usual supply (of fuel) to the economy and the population," according to the Granma report. On Wednesday in Havana, long lines at service stations once again formed early throughout the city. Tourists driving rental cars were given preferred access to two service stations in the capital, according to local media.

A Matanzas provincial official told a local state-owned newspaper late last week that rationing in that province, which began Sunday, would be temporary and was primarily due to distribution issues, not fuel shortages. Cuba's fuel supply has grown increasingly precarious in recent years, according to experts, as U.S. sanctions have complicated imports and both domestic production and refining have declined.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and related sanctions and boycotts have led to increased oil prices and concerns over supply globally, further complicating Cuba's efforts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Maha: Complainant wants to remove name of Raj CM Ashok Gehlot's son from cheating case

Maha: Complainant wants to remove name of Raj CM Ashok Gehlot's son from che...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022