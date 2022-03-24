Russian forces bombed areas of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Wednesday, a month into their assault, while Western leaders gathered in Brussels to plan more measures to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt his campaign. REPERCUSSIONS * Russia plans to switch its gas sales to "unfriendly" countries to roubles, Putin said, responding to a freeze on Russia's assets by foreign nations over events in Ukraine that he said had destroyed Moscow's trust. * Anatoly Chubais, the architect of Russia's post-Soviet economic reforms, has quit his post as a Kremlin special envoy and left the country due to the war in Ukraine, two sources told Reuters. * NATO nations' leaders will agree on Thursday to deploy four new battle groups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia, NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said. * The United States said it has assessed that members of Russia's forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, adding that Washington's conclusion was based on a "careful review" of available information from public and intelligence sources.

Russia told the United States it would throw out an unspecified number of American diplomats in response to a U.S. move to expel Russian staff from the permanent U.N. mission, Interfax news agency said. ON THE GROUND * Satellite photographs showed massive destruction in Mariupol, once a city of 400,000 people, with columns of smoke rising from burning residential apartment buildings. None of the following reports could immediately be verified: * Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said one person was killed and two seriously wounded after shells hit a shopping centre's parking lot in a northern district of the capital. * Russia said its forces used long-range weapons fired from the sea to hit a Ukrainian arms depot outside the northwestern city of Rivne and two Tochka-U missile launchers in an industrial zone in the outskirts of Kyiv. * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian forces were using the exclusion zone around the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant to prepare new attacks. CIVILIANS * More than 145,000 babies are in urgent need of nutrition support in Ukraine, UNICEF said. * Food and medical supplies onboard more than 100 foreign flagged ships stuck in Ukraine due to the conflict are running low, with little progress on creating a maritime corridor to allow them to sail away, industry officials said. * The head of the International Committee of Red Cross will raise "pressing humanitarian issues" in Ukraine during ongoing talks in Moscow with senior Russian officials, the agency said. QUOTES * "I have never seen such cruelty before," 38-year-old Kateryna Mytkevich said in the Polish city of Przemysl near the border with Ukraine, after she fled the northern city of Chernihiv. * "The world is on the verge of many new crises," Zelenskiy told the Japanese parliament. "The environmental and food challenges are unprecedented." * "We, the French and Europeans, will do everything to stop this war without entering it," French President Emmanuel Macron. (Compiled by Philippa Fletcher and Alex Richardson)

