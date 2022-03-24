Left Menu

Kosovo plans to build 200 MWh battery storage facility

The new project will be financed from a United States grant which is part of the Millennium Challenge Corp that aims to help poorer countries. “This project is worth more than 200 million euros and for Kosovo this is the biggest investment that is done in the energy sector since the liberation" in 1999, said Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti during a government session.

Reuters | Pristina | Updated: 24-03-2022 01:28 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 01:26 IST
Kosovo plans to build 200 MWh battery storage facility
Representative Image Image Credit: Image Credit : Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Kosovo

Kosovo's government said on Wednesday it will build a battery storage facility with capacity of 200 MWh in to help cope with the country's energy crisis. The new project will be financed from a United States grant which is part of the Millennium Challenge Corp that aims to help poorer countries.

"This project is worth more than 200 million euros and for Kosovo this is the biggest investment that is done in the energy sector since the liberation" in 1999, said Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti during a government session. Part of that money will be spent also on some other smaller energy projects.

Initially the donation was planned to be used in constructing a new gas pipeline with neighboring North Macedonia and building a gas-fired power plant. But Kurti's government said the project was not worth it because of high gas prices. Kosovo faced an energy crisis last winter as a result of low domestic production and high energy import prices. It had to introduce power cuts.

Kosovo's energy consumption usually increases in cold temperatures when people use it mainly for heating. Around 85 percent of Kosovo's energy is produced from coal but in recent years some renewable capacity has been installed. The Balkan nation is rich in lignite and official figures show the country of 1.8 million people has the world's fifth largest lignite reserves of 12-14 billion tonnes.

The United States remains the biggest political and financial supporter of Kosovo since it declared independence from Serbia in 2008 almost a decade after the war ended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Maha: Complainant wants to remove name of Raj CM Ashok Gehlot's son from cheating case

Maha: Complainant wants to remove name of Raj CM Ashok Gehlot's son from che...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022