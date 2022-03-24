Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Russian forces bombed areas of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Wednesday and U.S. President Biden arrived in Brussels for a series of summit meetings on the war while NATO's chief said the alliance was bolstering battle groups in Eastern Europe.
Russian forces bombed areas of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Wednesday and U.S. President Biden arrived in Brussels for a series of summit meetings on the war while NATO's chief said the alliance was bolstering battle groups in Eastern Europe. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy called on people all over the world to take to the streets on Thursday, one month to the day since Russia invaded, to demand an end to the war.
REPERCUSSIONS * Russia plans to switch its gas sales to "unfriendly" countries to roubles, President Putin said, responding to a freeze on Russia's assets by foreign nations. * Anatoly Chubais, the architect of Russia's post-Soviet economic reforms, has quit his post as a Kremlin special envoy and left the country due to the war in Ukraine, two sources told Reuters. * The United States said it has assessed that members of Russia's forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. * Renault
QUOTES * "Come from your offices, your homes, your schools and universities, come in the name of peace, come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life," Zelenskiy said in his appeal for a worldwide March 24 demonstration. * "We, the French and Europeans, will do everything to stop this war without entering it," said French President Macron. (Compiled by Philippa Fletcher, Alex Richardson and Grant McCool)
ALSO READ
Not all our allies currently in position to join us: US official on banning import of Russian oil
CERAWEEK-With bans on Russian oil, energy execs tell governments: Work with us
U.S. rejects Poland's offer to give it Russian-made fighter jets for Ukraine
GLOBAL MARKETS-Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise
Ukraine war at 2-week mark: Russians slowed but not stopped