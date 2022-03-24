Left Menu

Government to contribute $175,000 for Mayoral Relief Fund

“This community has had to deal with five other significant weather events – for which mayoral relief funds were not sought – in the past year, alongside COVID,” Kiri Allan said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 24-03-2022 08:14 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 08:14 IST
Government to contribute $175,000 for Mayoral Relief Fund
Kiri Allan says Waka Kotahi and its roading contractors are working tirelessly to clean up and debris across the state highway network and safely restore lifelines in and out of the region. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Government will contribute $175,000 towards a Mayoral Relief Fund to support people and communities most affected by the recent severe weather in Tairāwhiti, the Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan announced today.

"This community has had to deal with five other significant weather events – for which mayoral relief funds were not sought – in the past year, alongside COVID," Kiri Allan said.

"The latest downpour has been really tough on the region, with numerous evacuations and some outer rural communities cut off. The community needs swift support to help get back on its feet after this latest setback.

"While we know there's been considerable damage, it will take some days to understand the full impact of the storm."

Mayoral Relief Funds help communities bounce back after an emergency. Local communities and councils understand where the immediate needs are and how to help whānau, community organisations, and marae.

The funds are in addition to other support that people may be eligible for through the Ministry of Social Development and Ministry for Primary Industries.

"As always, it's absolutely incredible to see how people on the East Coast have responded and pulled together to help each other," Kiri Allan said.

"We've got more work to do, but I want to thank everyone involved - from the community leaders, marae, emergency services, local CDEM and council through to the numerous agencies and those on the ground - for their incredible mahi in response to this emergency."

Kiri Allan says Waka Kotahi and its roading contractors are working tirelessly to clean up and debris across the state highway network and safely restore lifelines in and out of the region.

"And I know the Ministry for Primary Industries is also working really closely with groups on the ground and has its welfare emergency management team deployed to the region as additional on the ground support."

Mayoral Relief Funds provide an additional way to help communities bounce back after an emergency. Local communities and councils are well-placed to know exactly what they need so this funding can be used, for example, to meet the needs of affected families and individuals, community organisations or marae.

Mayoral Relief Funds have previously been used for recovery activities such as cleaning septic tanks, filling water tanks, re-establishing damaged boundary fence lines and clearing debris from properties.

The funds are in addition to other support that may be available from other agencies such as the Ministry of Social Development and Ministry for Primary Industries.

Mayoral Relief Funds are intended to help fill gaps quickly where an immediate need exists. It's not a replacement for insurance and costs covered by other funding sources.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Maha: Complainant wants to remove name of Raj CM Ashok Gehlot's son from cheating case

Maha: Complainant wants to remove name of Raj CM Ashok Gehlot's son from che...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022