Anil Vij blames 'Congress doctrine' responsible for Kashmiri Pandits exodus, India's partition

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday held "Congress doctrine" responsible for the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir and the partition of the country.

ANI | Ambala (Haryana) | Updated: 24-03-2022 09:29 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 09:29 IST
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday held "Congress doctrine" responsible for the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir and the partition of the country. "Kashmiri Pandits became displaced and refugees in their own country and whatever atrocities were committed against them, the Congress doctrine is responsible for the same," said the Haryana Home Minister.

His remarks came amid controversy over 'The Kashmir Files' movie which focuses on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s. The minister further said that the "Congress doctrine" is responsible for various terrorist groups in the country.

"The Congress doctrine is also responsible for the partition of Hindustan on the religious lines, due to which, about 10 lakh people were killed," said Vij, also accusing the party of the murders of Sikhs during 1984 riots. "The deaths of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji are mysteries till date and there are many such issues that have not come to the light, for which the Congress is responsible," he added.

Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister earlier wrote, "It is Congress Doctrine which is responsible for exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, Surfacing of various terrorist groups in certain parts of India Partition of India on religion lines, brutal murder of Sikhs in 1984, unresolved mystery of Subash Chander Bose' Shashtri ji, and many more." (ANI)

