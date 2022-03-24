Left Menu

29-yr-old man shot dead in Delhi's Rohini

A 29-year-old man in Rohini was shot dead by unidentified persons on Wednesday night near the KN Katju Marg Police Station here in North West Delhi's Rohini, the police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 11:17 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 11:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A 29-year-old man in Rohini was shot dead by unidentified persons on Wednesday night near the KN Katju Marg Police Station here in North West Delhi's Rohini, the police said. The deceased, identified as Shekhar Rana, was found injured in his car. After the incident, Delhi Police rushed to the spot.

The victim was admitted to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College (BSA Hospital) and later shifted to MAX Hospital, Pitampura where he succumbed to his bullet injuries. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

