Left Menu

Mumbai college professor cons students with admissions assurance, held

A professor of Mumbai's RK College was arrested for allegedly cheating around 12 students on the pretext of promising them admission in the college, said the police on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharastra) | Updated: 24-03-2022 11:32 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 11:32 IST
Mumbai college professor cons students with admissions assurance, held
Prasad Pitle, Inspector (Crime), Kaur police station(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A professor of Mumbai's RK College was arrested for allegedly cheating around 12 students on the pretext of promising them admission in the college, said the police on Thursday. According to the police, the accused also runs a private coaching centre in the Appawada area.

"The accused (professor) gave an assurance of admissions into B.Pharm (Bachelor of Pharmacy) and took Rs 1.5 lakh per student. He also had collected all the original documents. No student was given any kind of college admission by him. We have registered the case under IPC section 420," said Prasad Pitle, Inspector (Crime), Kaur police station. The accused has been sent to police custody till March 25.

The matter came to light after students complained that the accused was refusing to return their original documents and money. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022