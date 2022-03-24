Left Menu

Indian Coast Guard evacuates ailing sailor off Kochi

In a swiftly coordinated medical evacuation undertaken by Indian Coast Guards (Kerala & Mahe), an ailing mariner was rescued on Wednesday off Kochi.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 24-03-2022 12:05 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 12:05 IST
Indian Coast Guard evacuates ailing sailor off Kochi
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a swiftly coordinated medical evacuation undertaken by Indian Coast Guards (Kerala and Mahe), an ailing mariner was rescued on Wednesday off Kochi. According to the Naval press release, a 61-year-old mariner John A Jimenez of the ro-ro motor vessel Grand Neptune off Kochi coast was evacuated at 3.30 pm on Wednesday after a vessel raised medical distress at 8.30 am.

The patient was critical, requiring immediate hospitalisation, the Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) in Kochi was informed. "Considering the gravity of the situation and fulfilling the Coast Guard mandate of providing assistance to distressed mariner at Sea, MRSC (Kochi) initiated the evacuation operation. Meanwhile, MV Grand Neptune was directed to approach Kochi harbour to reduce response time," the release added.

MRSC (Kochi) liaised with agencies such as Customs, Immigration, Health Department and port control for necessary clearance. The note further read, "At 4.30 pm the vessel reached off Kochi harbour anchorage and adhering to all COVID-19 Protocol and safety standards, the patient was safely transferred to vessel Tug Ocean Pioneer."

The patient was later shifted to Renai Medicity Hospital in Kochi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022