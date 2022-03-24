Left Menu

Pension scheme for scribes in offing: Mizoram CM

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 24-03-2022 12:07 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 12:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: interest.co.nz
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has said his government is taking several steps to promote and assist journalists in the state, and will soon introduce a pension scheme for working scribes.

Hailing journalists for their role in shaping public opinion, he said they have an important responsibility to promote and safeguard the reputation of Mizoram.

''Our government gives priority to the welfare of journalists and would soon introduce a pension scheme to benefit them. It is currently under process,'' Zoramthanga said at an event to mark the golden jubilee of the Mizoram Journalists' Association (MJA).

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati also congratulated the 193-member MJA for completing 50 years.

''The MJA continues to deliver balanced local and national news at a time when news and comments are challenged, which in turn makes community leaders and members evaluate and reassess their positions,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

