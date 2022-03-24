UAE's Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant starts commercial operations at Unit 2 - ENEC
Reuters | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 24-03-2022 12:27 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 12:25 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The Emirates Nuclear Energy Cooperation (ENEC) announced on Thursday the start of commercial operations of Unit 2 at the UAE's Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.
Unit 2 adds 1,400 megawatts of zero-carbon emission electricity to the UAE's national grid, ENEC said, bringing the total produced by Units 1 and 2 to 2,800 megawatts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement