UAE's Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant starts commercial operations at Unit 2 - ENEC

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Cooperation (ENEC) announced on Thursday the start of commercial operations of Unit 2 at the UAE's Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.

Unit 2 adds 1,400 megawatts of zero-carbon emission electricity to the UAE's national grid, ENEC said, bringing the total produced by Units 1 and 2 to 2,800 megawatts.

