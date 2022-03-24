Left Menu

Farmers grow wheat in Zero line on international border with help from BSF, J-K govt

Fresh harvest of wheat crops bloomed along the zero line of the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district with the farmers getting support from the Border Security Force (BSF) and the civil administration, officials said on Thursday.

ANI | Kathua ( Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-03-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 13:54 IST
Visuals of crops blooming at zero line (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Fresh harvest of wheat crops bloomed along the zero line of the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district with the farmers getting support from the Border Security Force (BSF) and the civil administration, officials said on Thursday. The seeds, ploughing, fertilizers, weedicides were given to the locals free of cost under the National Food Security Mission implemented by the Agriculture Department in the area.

The officials stated that the local farmers will be provided with farming machinery at a subsidised rate. "We have cultivated a 56.4-hectare area of land with hard work of farmers and with the help of Border Security Force (BSF). I am thankful to the government. Also, we will give 100 tractors, along with farm machinery in subsidy to farmers who cultivate in 5 kms area of zero line" said RK Gupta, Sub-Divisional Agriculture officer, Hiranagar.

The cultivation of crops at the zero line was made possible after the declaration of a ceasefire on the India-Pakistan international border as part of an effective foreign policy strongly implemented by both countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

