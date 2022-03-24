Left Menu

European shares rise on defensive buying as Ukraine worries deepen

European shares inched higher on Thursday, helped by gains in defensive sectors amid worries over the deepening crisis in Ukraine as Western nations planned more sanctions on Russia. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.2% with utilities and consumer staples in the lead.

European shares inched higher on Thursday, helped by gains in defensive sectors amid worries over the deepening crisis in Ukraine as Western nations planned more sanctions on Russia.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.2% with utilities and consumer staples in the lead. Material stocks fell 0.3%, limiting the index's advance. European gas prices soared after Russian President Vladimir Putin said the country would seek payment in roubles for gas sold to "unfriendly" countries, a move that would exacerbate the region's energy crunch and also stoke inflation.

Sanction worries heightened as U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Brussels for meetings of the NATO alliance, G7 and European Union. Sanctions thus far on the resources-rich country have sent commodity prices soaring on supply shortage fears. Renault SA, the Western carmaker most exposed to the Russian market, slumped 2.3% after it said it would suspend operations at its plant in Moscow while it assesses options on its majority stake in Avtovaz, the country's No. 1 carmaker.

Daimler Truck rose 4.4% after it said it expected little impact on its business in 2022 from the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and forecast revenue growth of at least 14%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

