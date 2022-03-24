Left Menu

3rd edition of India-Uzbekistan Joint Military Exercise 'Dustlik' begins in Yangiarik with impressive opening ceremony

The third edition of India-Uzbekistan Joint Military Exercise- 'Dustlik' commenced with an impressive opening ceremony at Yangiarik, Uzbekistan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 14:40 IST
3rd edition of India-Uzbekistan Joint Military Exercise 'Dustlik' begins in Yangiarik with impressive opening ceremony
Visuals of Army personnel from India and Uzbekistan at the joint training exercise(Photo credit twitter@adgpi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The third edition of India-Uzbekistan Joint Military Exercise- 'Dustlik' commenced with an impressive opening ceremony at Yangiarik, Uzbekistan. The ceremony was marked by the unfurling of national flags of both the participant countries followed by their national anthems.

Indian Army contingent arrived at Yangiarik, Uzbekistan on Tuesday. The joint exercise would focus on Counter-Terrorism operations in semi-urban terrain under a United Nations Mandate. The training schedule will focus primarily on sharing tactical level drills and learning best practices from each other. The exercise aims at enhancing understanding, cooperation and interoperability between two armies.

The third edition of the exercise will contiwould be conducted at Yangiarik, Uzbekistan from March 22 to March 31. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022