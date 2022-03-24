UK sanctions Gazprombank, Alfa Bank and shipping firm Sovcomflot

Britain froze the assets of Russia's Gazprombank and Alfa-Bank, and the state-run shipping firm Sovcomflot, in its latest round of sanctions announced on Thursday.

They were among 59 individuals and entities added to the sanctions list which has been used to target Moscow since Russia invaded Ukraine. Gazprombank is one of the main channels for payments for Russian oil and gas. Alfa-Bank is one of Russia's top private lenders.

