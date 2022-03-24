Indore man killed over boring dispute, several injured

A dispute between two groups, on late Wednesday night, over boring in Pigdambar village of Indore led to the death of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker's son while injuring many. During the brawl, many vehicles were also set on fire.

The deceased identified as Sujit Singh was the son of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Udal Singh whose supporters blocked the Mumbai-Agra highway to protest against the incident. Upon getting the information about the protest, police personnel and administrative officials reached the spot to remove protestors and registered a case against the accused.

"There was a dispute between a person named Raja Verma and Sujit Singh regarding boring. Raja was getting the boring done due to which there was enormous dust in the sky. This led to a serious clash between both the parties," said Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Pawan Jain. Earlier today, the district administration demolished the houses of the three accused. The main accused Raju Verma and two others have been arrested in the case. (ANI)

