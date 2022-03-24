Over 1.17 cr public grievances disposed in last seven years: Govt

Over 1.17 crore public grievances received through an online system have been disposed of between January 1, 2015 and February 28 this year, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

The government has created a grievance redressal platform namely Centralised Public Grievances Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) accessible at https://pgportal.gov.in, it said. Any citizen can lodge his/her grievances pertaining to the central ministries/ departments/ state governments/ Union Territories (UTs) through this platform.

About 1,17,06,366 grievances have been disposed of in CPGRAMS from January 1, 2015 to February 28, 2022, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

Every ministry or department in the Government of India, state government or Union Territories have access to this system, and grievances are resolved by the concerned ministries/ departments/ states/ UTs, he said.

A total of 81,000 grievances officers and 792 appellate or sub-appellate authorities have been mapped in the CPGRAMS, Singh said. A timeframe of 45 days has been prescribed to dispose of a grievance, the minister said. ''In case redressal is not possible within the prescribed time-frame an interim reply shall be given to the citizen,'' he added.

