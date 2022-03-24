Kremlin says Serbian concerns about rouble gas payments are a Russian priority
The Kremlin said on Thursday that Serbia's concerns about rouble gas payments were a priority for Russia after President Aleksandar Vucic said Bulgaria was obliged to continue supplying his country with Russian gas.
President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said that Russia, the world's largest largest natural gas producer, would soon require "unfriendly" countries to pay for their fuel in the country's currency, the rouble.
Serbia is a close Russian ally.
