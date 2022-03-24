Left Menu

Agricultural budget will improve life of farmers, says TN Minister

Tamil Nadus agriculture budget would revolutionise the farm sector in the next 10 years, and improve the farmers life, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister M R K Panneerselvam told the Assembly on Thursday.The schemes and programmes announced in the budget would augur well for the farm sector and the budget would create a situation where no farmer would approach banks for loans, he said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-03-2022 16:58 IST
Tamil Nadu's agriculture budget would revolutionise the farm sector in the next 10 years, and improve the farmers' life, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister M R K Panneerselvam told the Assembly on Thursday.

The schemes and programmes announced in the budget would augur well for the farm sector and the budget would create a situation where no farmer would approach banks for loans, he said. Winding up a debate on the second agriculture budget presented by him on March 19, the Minister said the budget featured several novel schemes like providing mobile phone-based automatic pumpset controller app to about 3,000 farmers to remotely operate their pumpsets to avoid getting bitten by snakes or suffer injuries during their visit to their farms at night.

He claimed that within ten months of coming to power, the DMK government had ensured that additional 1.5 lakh acres were brought under kuruvai (paddy) cultivation. ''This year, the government announced a special incentive of Rs 195 per metric tonne of sugarcane against Rs 100 last year, and an increase in the procurement price to Rs 2,950 for the benefit of sugarcane farmers,'' the Minister said. The schemes would transform the sugarcane sector into a profit-making one in two years, he claimed.

