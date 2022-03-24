Kashmir Files: 'Many Kashmiri Hindus alive because of Sangh's help', says Pandit diaspora organisation

Depiction of atrocities on Kashmiri Pandits that led to their exodus from the Valley in the 1990s have been succinctly represented in the recently released 'Kashmir Files', according to the Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD), an organisation which works for the community. Utpal Kaul, the International Coordinator for GKPD, talking to ANI said: "What is shown in The Kashmir Files movie is the truth, it is only 10 per cent of whatever happened in the Valley, there's more."

Kaul, whose organisation has been involved in campaigns across the world to narrate the story of the atrocities on Kashmiri Pandits said "Many Kashmiris are alive today because of the Sangh." He referred to the help provided by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to members of the community to leave the Valley. Kaul also mentioned the assistance of the Arya Samaj of Jammu, the Dogra Samaj and from the Sikhs.

According to Kaul, the then government was nowhere seen when the exodus started on December 1990. "The mass killings reached its climax on January 19 when outrageous slogans were raised, even today these are completely ineffable, All of this was happening for the first time in history, for us as a minority," said Kaul. Recalling the helplessness of Kashmiri Pandits, the GKPD member said:"We had to flee to save our lives and our honour. We were displaced on the roads of Jammu and we did not know what to do."

"The RSS had given shelter to thousands of Hindus at Gita Bhawan. The Sangh working out of over 700 locations sent us assistance of Rs 1.5 crore," Kaul said. The Vivek-Agnihotri directed 'Kashmir Files' that was released in theatres on March 11 stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar and others. It revolves around the killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s. The movie, which has been made tax free in several states in the country has caught up in controversy with BJP and Opposition parties sparring over the portrayal of the incidents it depicts. (ANI)

