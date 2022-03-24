Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-OPEC officials tell EU of unease about proposed ban on Russian oil, sources say

Asked for comment on the March 16 meeting, an EU official said: "OPEC presented their analysis of the oil market situation and informed us of their plans in terms of oil production." "As we have consistently said, nothing is off the table in terms of future sanctions," the EU official said.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 17:35 IST
EXCLUSIVE-OPEC officials tell EU of unease about proposed ban on Russian oil, sources say
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

OPEC OFFICIALS HAVE TOLD EU OF THEIR UNEASE ABOUT PROPOSED EU BAN ON RUSSIAN OIL - OPEC SOURCES

OPEC officials believe a possible European Union ban on oil from its partner Russia over the invasion of Ukraine would hurt consumers and the group has conveyed its concerns to Brussels, OPEC sources said. Major OPEC members, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have tried to navigate a neutral course between the West and Moscow, while OPEC+, a grouping that includes Russia, has steered clear of the Ukraine issue in its policy meetings.

The EU, which relies heavily on Russian crude, has already imposed tough sanctions on Russia, including freezing its central bank's assets. The bloc has been discussing whether and how to put sanctions on Russia's energy industry. OPEC officials including Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo met EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson on March 16 to discuss the "extraordinary times" for the energy market, Simson said on Twitter.

One of the OPEC sources said the group's concerns were made clear to the EU. "They are very well informed," said the source, declining to be identified. Asked for comment on the March 16 meeting, an EU official said: "OPEC presented their analysis of the oil market situation and informed us of their plans in terms of oil production."

"As we have consistently said, nothing is off the table in terms of future sanctions," the EU official said. OPEC's headquarters in Vienna did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Additional reporting by Kate Abnett and Ahmad Ghaddar, Editing by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Edmund Blair)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022