U.S. says it is discussing further coordinated oil release with allies
Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 18:48 IST
The United States and its allies are discussing a possible further coordinated release of oil from storage to help calm oil markets in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. energy secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Thursday.
"With respect to the emergency stockpiles, these are ongoing discussions and all those tools are certainly on the table," Granholm told reporters at a news conference at the headquarters of the International Energy Agency in Paris.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Young Ukrainian dancers, trapped abroad, get Paris residency
BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-Rolling IFOP-Fiducial 2022 For Paris Match, LCI And Sud Radio
Paris court declines to drop charges against Depardieu over rape accusation -AFP
BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-Rolling IFOP-Fiducial 2022 For Paris Match, LCI And Sud Radio
BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-Rolling IFOP-Fiducial 2022 For Paris Match, LCI And Sud Radio