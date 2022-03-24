Left Menu

G7 restricting Russian bank's use of gold

Group of Seven leaders have announced they are restricting the Russian Central Banks use of gold in transactions, while the US announced a new round of sanctions targeting more than 400 elites and members of the Russian State Duma.Previously, sanctions against Russian elites, the countrys Central Bank and President Vladimir Putin did not impact Russias gold stockpile, which Putin has been accumulating for several years.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 24-03-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 18:55 IST
Group of Seven leaders have announced they are restricting the Russian Central Bank's use of gold in transactions, while the US announced a new round of sanctions targeting more than 400 elites and members of the Russian State Duma.

Previously, sanctions against Russian elites, the country's Central Bank and President Vladimir Putin did not impact Russia's gold stockpile, which Putin has been accumulating for several years. Russia holds roughly $130 billion in gold reserves, and the Bank of Russia announced Feb 28 that it would resume the purchase of gold on the domestic precious metals market.

White House officials said Thursday the move will further blunt Russia's ability to use its international reserves to prop up Russia's economy and fund its war against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration announced more sanctions targeting 48 state-owned defense companies, 328 members of the Duma, Russia's lower parliament, and dozens of Russian elites. The Duma as an entity was also named in the new sanctions.

The G-7 and the European Union also announced a new effort to share information and coordinate responses to prevent Russia from evading the impact of sanctions that western nations have levied since the Feb 24 invasion.

