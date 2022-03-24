Left Menu

U.S. says it is discussing further coordinated oil release with allies

Brent crude oil prices traded around $120 a barrel on Thursday, well above the $105 price on the day of the last release. Speaking alongside Granholm, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said the earlier release constituted just 4% of the total storage of its member countries, which includes 31 mostly industrialised countries but not Russia.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 19:07 IST
U.S. says it is discussing further coordinated oil release with allies

The United States and its allies are discussing a possible further coordinated release of oil from storage to help calm oil markets in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. energy secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Thursday. "With respect to the emergency stockpiles, these are ongoing discussions and all those tools are certainly on the table," Granholm told reporters at a news conference at the headquarters of the International Energy Agency in Paris.

IEA member states agreed to release over 60 million barrels of oil reserves earlier this month in a bid to cool rising prices which have hit the cost of living and spurred inflation. Brent crude oil prices traded around $120 a barrel on Thursday, well above the $105 price on the day of the last release.

Speaking alongside Granholm, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said the earlier release constituted just 4% of the total storage of its member countries, which includes 31 mostly industrialised countries but not Russia. Birol said IEA countries were united in seeking to radically reduce Russian oil and gas imports, describing a demand by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that "unfriendly" countries pay for natural gas in roubles as a "security threat".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022