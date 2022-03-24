Left Menu

JSW Energy board appoints Pritesh Vinay as Director (Finance)

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 19:20 IST
JSW Energy board appoints Pritesh Vinay as Director (Finance)
The board of JSW Energy has approved the appointment of Rajeev Sharma as an additional and independent director, and Pritesh Vinay as an additional and whole-time director (finance), the company said on Thursday.

The company's board, at its meeting held on Thursday, approved the appointment of Rajeev Sharma as an additional and independent director and Pritesh Vinay as an additional and whole-time Director designated as Director (Finance), a BSE filing stated.

Vinay has been appointed for a term of five years with effect from March 24, 2022, subject to the approval of the members of the company.

Vinay has been the Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Person of the company since September 16, 2020.

In addition to the Joint Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer and the Company Secretary, Pritesh Vinay would continue to be the key managerial personnel authorised to determine the materiality of an event or information, and for making disclosures to stock exchanges as per the company’s policy on criteria for determining materiality for disclosure of events and information.

While, Rajeev Sharma has been appointed as an Additional and Independent Director of the company with effect from March 24, 2022 for a term of three years, subject to the approval of the members of the company.

