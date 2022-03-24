All ministries urged to deploy Electric Vehicles into the fleet of official vehicles

Ministry of Power has requested all the Ministries in Government of India and the State Governments to join the initiative on transformative electric mobility and advise their respective Departments to shift their fleet of official vehicles from present Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) based Vehicles to Electric Vehicles.

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) through its wholly-owned subsidiary CESL (Convergence Energy Services Limited), undertook consultations with State Transport Utilities (STUs), State Governments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), NITI Aayog etc. to aggregate demand of 5,450 buses for deployment on Operating expenses (OPEX) basis across 9 major cities in India (having population over 4 million). CESL floated a unified tender on 20th January 2022 towards aggregation of e-buses. In respect of Electric 3 Wheelers (E3W), CESL has floated a tender to aggregate demand for one lakh E3W as per the modified Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME) Phase-II scheme. The aggregation of E3W has resulted into price reduction of up to 22% in comparison to the retail segment.

EESL through CESL has received an aggregated demand of 930 numbers of electric 4 Wheelers (e4Ws) from various Government departments at Central and State level. Further, 25,000 electric two wheelers have been aggregated for Government employees of Andhra Pradesh. Also, CESL has aggregated a demand of 82,000 electric three wheelers of various categories. EESL has decided that it would do aggregation of demand only and would not get into financing the EVs in any capacity.

This information was given by Shri R.K Singh, Union Minister for Power and MNRE in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

(With Inputs from PIB)