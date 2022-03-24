Left Menu

NIA takes over murder probe of Shivamogga-based Bajrang Dal worker Harsha

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation into the murder of Shivamogga-based Bajrang Dal worker Harsha from the Karnataka Police, officials said on Thursday.

NIA takes over murder probe of Shivamogga-based Bajrang Dal worker Harsha
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation into the murder of Shivamogga-based Bajrang Dal worker Harsha from the Karnataka Police, officials said on Thursday. The murder occurred on February 20.

The NIA reportedly registered a First Information Report (FIR) on Wednesday regarding the murder case of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha Nagaraj, also known as Harsha Hindu. Earlier, the Karnataka Police had arrested 10 people on March 2 in the murder case and invoked sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967 against them. The Karnataka Police is learnt to have raised suspicion of a larger conspiracy behind Harsha's murder, as he was involved in organizing support for the hijab ban at some of the colleges in Shivamogga.

Sources said that the NIA will soon now seek custody of the arrested suspects to begin investigations in the case. Harsha, a 27-year-old Bajrang Dal worker in Shivamogga, was allegedly hacked to death by a local Muslim gang. (ANI)

