Russia says to continue with energy projects, including Arctic LNG 2

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-03-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 20:37 IST
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that Russia will continue implementation of its energy projects, including Arctic LNG 2, led by Novatek

She also said that Russia will continue cooperation with the West on green energy.

