Finland's Marin says Russia sanctions won't work well if China helps Moscow
- Country:
- France
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday the sanctions imposed by the European Union on Russia for invading Russia won't be as efficient as designed if China helps Moscow.
"I think it's very good that we will also have a discussion today concerning China, there is an EU-China summit coming up and this will be the key topic of course," Marin told reporters on her arrival to a summit of EU leaders in Brussels.
"If China helps Russia, then the sanctions won't work as we want them to work, so of course China is a major player and we have to make sure that China is on the right side of history."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brussels
- Russia
- China
- Sanna Marin
- Moscow
- Marin
- Finnish
- European Union
ALSO READ
TOP WRAP 17-Big brands and oil ban punish Russia as Moscow makes new pledge on Ukraine refugees
ANALYSIS-Taiwan studies Ukraine war for own battle strategy with China
'US does not know how far China will expand nuclear arsenal'
Paralympics-'Girls can compete': China's Yu makes history with ice hockey debut
As Russia attacks Ukraine, China eyes the Indo-Pacific -Australia intelligence boss