Finland's Marin says Russia sanctions won't work well if China helps Moscow

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-03-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 20:52 IST
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday the sanctions imposed by the European Union on Russia for invading Russia won't be as efficient as designed if China helps Moscow.

"I think it's very good that we will also have a discussion today concerning China, there is an EU-China summit coming up and this will be the key topic of course," Marin told reporters on her arrival to a summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

"If China helps Russia, then the sanctions won't work as we want them to work, so of course China is a major player and we have to make sure that China is on the right side of history."

