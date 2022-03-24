Bengaluru civic body hands over Rs 8 lakh compensation to family of teen killed in road accident

A sum of Rs 8 lakh has been handed over via cheque to the parents of Akshaya who was killed after being hit by a municipal corporation truck while crossing the road near Hebbal city, the civic body said on Thursday. "A compensation of Rs 8 lakh through cheque (RS 5 lakh from BBMP and Rs 3 lakh from MLA Byrathi Suresh) has been distributed today to the parents (Narasimhamurthy-Geetha) of Akshaya who lost her life after hit by BBMP's garbage truck while crossing the road near Hebbal," Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike told media persons here.

"Along with that, an amount of Rs 2 lakh will be given from the owner of the garbage lorry to the parents of the accident victim," Gupta said. The BBMP Chief Commissioner said that the incident took place on March 21 near Hebbal bus stop in Bengaluru.

"We just need to be much more cautious of road safety furthermore. About eight months ago, a pedestrian skywalk was inaugurated very near to the spot where the accident happened. It should be made very well utilized. It should be ensured that the pedestrian subways are in good condition," he added. Action has been taken already against an officer for not ensuring the proper maintenance and the measures would be taken to facilitate free education for the remaining two children of the parents of the deceased girl, he added.

Special Commissioner(Project) and East Zonal Commissioner Manoj Jain, Zonal Joint Commissioner Shilpa and other officials were also present during the handover of the cheque today. 15-year-old Akshaya died after being hit by a BBMP trash lorry near a flyover in Bengaluru. The incident occurred after a day when heavy rains lashed Bengaluru and caused waterlogging under flyovers. (ANI)

