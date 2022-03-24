Europe won't pay for energy supplies in Russian roubles - Slovenia PM

Slovenia Prime Minister Janez Jansa said on Thursday that Europe would not pay Russia in roubles after Moscow demanded that "unfriendly" countries settle oil and gas bills in its currency.

"I don't think anybody in Europe knows what roubles look like, nobody will pay in roubles," Jansa told reporters on his arrival to a summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

