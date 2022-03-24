Iran's foreign minister says Riyadh sending mixed messages on normalisation
Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 24-03-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 21:44 IST
- Country:
- Iran Islamic Rep
Iran has received contradictory statements from Saudi Arabia on the renewal of bilateral relations, the country's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday.
During a news conference in Beirut, he said the Islamic Republic would welcome a return to relations with Saudi Arabia but had so far received mixed messages from the Kingdom.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Beirut
- Iran
- Kingdom
- Saudi Arabia
- Hossein Amirabdollahian
- Islamic Republic
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iran condemns Israel's attack in Damascus -ISNA
Iran says Israel will pay for Syria attack that killed 2 Revolutionary Guards
Iran: Killing Iranian forces revenge by Israel will be taken
Iran's chief negotiator Bagheri Kani returned to Vienna - ISNA
Iran's chief nuclear talks negotiator returns to Vienna - ISNA