Maha govt has done more to help farmers than Centre: Minister

The Maharashtra government has done more to help farmers than the Centre when they suffered crop losses due to cyclones, erratic weather conditions and drought-like situations, state minister Vijay Wadettiwar said in the Legislative Council on Thursday.

The Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation said the Centre has given much less financial assistance than it had promised to the state to help distressed farmers.

Speaking in the Council, Wadettiwar said, "The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government has disbursed around Rs 10,381 crore (to farmers as aid) in the last two years. However, the Union government has given much less to the state than it had promised." ''We had even sent a proposal to the Union government to increase the rates in SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund) reserves because the frequency of crops getting damaged has increased. But there has been no response to the letter,'' he said.

