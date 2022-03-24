Russia demand for rouble payments would breach contract, Italy says

Any demand by Russia to receive payment in roubles for its gas exports would represent a breach of contract, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday. President Vladimir Putin has said Russia, the world's largest natural gas producer, will soon require "unfriendly" countries to pay for fuel in roubles, raising alarm about a possible gas crunch in Europe.

Draghi told reporters the issue had not been discussed at a summit of Group of Seven leaders but would probably to be raised at a meeting of European Union leaders scheduled to start later in the day. "This is basically a breach of contract, this is important to understand," Draghi said.

