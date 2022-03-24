Left Menu

Amritsar: BSF recovers heroin from farmer, labourer

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 24-03-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 22:03 IST
Amritsar: BSF recovers heroin from farmer, labourer
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly three kg of heroin was recovered from a farmer and his labourer by the BSF troops here on Thursday, according to an official release.

During a checking at the border fence gate in the Amritsar sector, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops recovered a packet of heroin weighing 2.940 kg from a farmer and his labourer.

They were returning from their farm, according to the release.

Farmers, who have farmland beyond the barbed fencing on the India-Pakistan border, are granted special permission to go there to cultivate their land.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's preventative COVID shot set to win EU clearance this week-sources; U.S. FDA approves Novartis therapy for prostate cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's preventative COVID shot set to win EU cle...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022