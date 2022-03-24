Amritsar: BSF recovers heroin from farmer, labourer

Nearly three kg of heroin was recovered from a farmer and his labourer by the BSF troops here on Thursday, according to an official release.

During a checking at the border fence gate in the Amritsar sector, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops recovered a packet of heroin weighing 2.940 kg from a farmer and his labourer.

They were returning from their farm, according to the release.

Farmers, who have farmland beyond the barbed fencing on the India-Pakistan border, are granted special permission to go there to cultivate their land.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)