Left Menu

Iran's foreign minister says Riyadh sending mixed messages on normalisation

Iran has received contradictory statements from Saudi Arabia on the renewal of bilateral relations, the country's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday. "The Islamic Republic welcomes a natural return to bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 22:06 IST
Iran's foreign minister says Riyadh sending mixed messages on normalisation

Iran has received contradictory statements from Saudi Arabia on the renewal of bilateral relations, the country's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday.

"The Islamic Republic welcomes a natural return to bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia. However, mixed messages have been received from the Kingdom. We expect that the Saudis will act in the interest of the region," Amirabdollahian said during a news conference in Beirut. Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite Iran, which are locked in proxy conflicts throughout the Middle East, started direct talks last year to try to contain tensions.

Iraq's foreign minister, who brokers talks between the two regional rivals in Baghdad, had said the fifth round of talks would start on 16th March. However, Iran's Nour News agency said Tehran had "unilaterally suspended talks with Saudi Arabia", without specifying the reason.

Saudi Arabia said earlier this month that it had executed 81 men in its biggest mass execution in decades. Activists said 41 were Shi'ite Muslims from the eastern Qatif region, which has historically been a flashpoint between the Sunni-dominated government and minority Shi'ites.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's preventative COVID shot set to win EU clearance this week-sources; U.S. FDA approves Novartis therapy for prostate cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's preventative COVID shot set to win EU cle...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022