Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh not to participate in strike called by central trade unions on March 28-29

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh on Thursday announced that it will not participate in the nationwide strike called by trade unions on March 28-29. Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh has termed the upcoming strike as 'politically motivated' to ensure the survival of selected political parties.

"BMS will not participate in the two days strike called by some central trade unions on 28th and 29th March 2022. In response to the call given by some Central Trade Unions, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh has decided to not participate in it," BMS said. "The call for the strike is politically motivated just to ensure the survival of political parties that these unions are affiliated with and have nothing to do with workers' interests. The indulgence of farmers and students unions in these strikes has made it obvious that these unions don't care a bit about workers' interests but only use the workers to serve the political interests of their political parties," it read.

The BM Sangh called upon all trade unions to shed off their political affiliations and would be happy to lead a joint non-political labour movement. "We strongly condemn the exploitation of working-class to serve political interests of certain political parties," the statement informed. A joint forum of central trade unions has given a call for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29, to protest against government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people. (ANI)

