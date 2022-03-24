Left Menu

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh not to participate in strike called by central trade unions on March 28-29

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh on Thursday announced that it will not participate in the nationwide strike called by trade unions on March 28-29.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 22:17 IST
Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh not to participate in strike called by central trade unions on March 28-29
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh on Thursday announced that it will not participate in the nationwide strike called by trade unions on March 28-29. Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh has termed the upcoming strike as 'politically motivated' to ensure the survival of selected political parties.

"BMS will not participate in the two days strike called by some central trade unions on 28th and 29th March 2022. In response to the call given by some Central Trade Unions, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh has decided to not participate in it," BMS said. "The call for the strike is politically motivated just to ensure the survival of political parties that these unions are affiliated with and have nothing to do with workers' interests. The indulgence of farmers and students unions in these strikes has made it obvious that these unions don't care a bit about workers' interests but only use the workers to serve the political interests of their political parties," it read.

The BM Sangh called upon all trade unions to shed off their political affiliations and would be happy to lead a joint non-political labour movement. "We strongly condemn the exploitation of working-class to serve political interests of certain political parties," the statement informed. A joint forum of central trade unions has given a call for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29, to protest against government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's preventative COVID shot set to win EU clearance this week-sources; U.S. FDA approves Novartis therapy for prostate cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's preventative COVID shot set to win EU cle...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022