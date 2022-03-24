Left Menu

Germany boosts humanitarian aid for Ukraine to prevent famine

Germany will boost humanitarian aid to Ukraine and neighbouring states to more than 370 million euros ($407 million) and will offer a further 430 million euros to fight a potential hunger crisis, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-03-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 22:19 IST
Germany boosts humanitarian aid for Ukraine to prevent famine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany will boost humanitarian aid to Ukraine and neighbouring states to more than 370 million euros ($407 million) and will offer a further 430 million euros to fight a potential hunger crisis, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday. He called on other countries to offer more aid, speaking at a news conference after meeting other G7 and NATO leaders.

"Russia's war is having a dramatic impact on global food supplies far beyond Ukraine. And that is why we must do everything now to prevent a famine," Scholz said. "Europe is shouldering a lot here. But we really need a global effort." ($1 = 0.9089 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's preventative COVID shot set to win EU clearance this week-sources; U.S. FDA approves Novartis therapy for prostate cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's preventative COVID shot set to win EU cle...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022